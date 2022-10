Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare stylish looks in pantsuit

Shiv Thakare, a reality TV star, is currently seen in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. He has already lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss Marathi's second season. However, Shiv wanted recognition on a greater scale and therefore when he was approached for this season of Bigg Boss, he gave his nod. The actor is getting lots of appreciation for his calm and cool attitude in the show. He is also getting lots of love from the audience for Bigg Boss. The Marathi star is also very popular for his fashionable look. Here are a few looks of the actor in fashionable pantsuits.