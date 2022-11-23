Dog lover Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya has turned 36 years old today on 23rd November. The Thank You actor is known to be an introvert by nature and is not very vocal about his personal life. He loves to spend time with his close ones, and one of them happens to be his furry friend Hash, who now stays with his former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. When we take a look at the Majili actor's social media feed, we find many pictures of him with his furry friend. These adorable posts give us an insight into the actor's dog-daddy side. From chilling together, celebrating birthdays to playing and watching football together, the two have enjoyed some good times together. On this note let us take a look at some adorable photos of Naga Chaitanya and his furry baby Hash.