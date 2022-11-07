Popular actress Charu Asopa has been in the limelight for a while now owing to the troubles in her marital life with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. The actress got married to Rajeev on June 9, 2019, in Goa, and they welcomed their baby girl Ziana on November 1, 2021. At present, the actress lives separately along with Ziana and wants to get a divorce from Rajeev in order to raise her daughter in a safe atmosphere. Speaking about her career, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more. Charu is very active on her social media handle and often shares a glimpse with her daughter. There have been several times when Charu twinned with Ziana and won the hearts of the audience.
Charu and Ziana looked gorgeous as they twinned in red bandhani traditional suits during Ganesh Festival.
Decked up in white stylish outfits, the actress looks fabulous as she twins with her little munchkin.
This picture spells cuteness as the mother-daughter are exuding charm by dressing up in matching outfits.
Charu and Ziana have their fashion game on point, and we are totally impressed with their cute picture here!
Charu believes in Twinning = Winning, and this photo is hands-down one of the cutest pictures of the actress with her daughter.
