Times Charu Asopa twinned with her daughter Ziana

Popular actress Charu Asopa has been in the limelight for a while now owing to the troubles in her marital life with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. The actress got married to Rajeev on June 9, 2019, in Goa, and they welcomed their baby girl Ziana on November 1, 2021. At present, the actress lives separately along with Ziana and wants to get a divorce from Rajeev in order to raise her daughter in a safe atmosphere. Speaking about her career, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more. Charu is very active on her social media handle and often shares a glimpse with her daughter. There have been several times when Charu twinned with Ziana and won the hearts of the audience.