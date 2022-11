Charu Asopa's Rajasthani attires

Popular actress Charu Asopa has been in the limelight for a while now owing to the troubles in her marital life with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. The actress got married to Rajeev on June 9, 2019, in Goa, and they welcomed their baby girl Ziana on November 1, 2021. Speaking about her career, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more. Along with this, the actress is also known for her style sense and often dishes out major outfit goals. there have been several times when the actress decked up in traditional Rajasthani attires and wowed us.