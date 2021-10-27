5 times Disha Parmar aced simple look with elegance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2

Updated on Oct 28, 2021 08:55 AM IST   |  15.7K
   
    Green suit

    Actress Disha Parmar is among the most popular and highly loved actresses on social media. The actress is presently playing the role of Priya in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. She is starring alongside actor Nakuul Mehta. In the show, she has donned a very simple yet elegant look. She is seen dressed in minimal makeup and no jewellery. In the picture, the actress has donned a lovely light green kurti with leggings.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV instagram

    Pink kurti and stole

    In the given picture, she has sported a simple pink kurti with a floral print stole over it. Her hair is open and she has worn her wedding chuda.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV Instagram

    Engagement look

    In the picture, Disha Parmar is seen dressed elegantly in a peach suit and printed blue dupatta. She had put on light makeup and simple jewellery for engagement with Ram in the show.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV instagram

    yellow saree

    Disha is a sight to behold in the beautiful yellow saree and light blue floral print blouse.

    Photo Credit : Disha Parmar instragram

    green cotton suit and maroon dupatta

    In this picture, she is dressed in a plain dark green cotton suit and maroon dupatta.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV instagram