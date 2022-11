Disha Parmar in yellow outfits

Disha Parmar, known as one of the most beautiful and popular actresses, enjoys a massive fan following owing to her talent and fashion sense. Her acting prowess in the famous daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is applauded by the audience. Speaking about her fashion sense, the diva has often flaunted her love for fashionable and glamorous outfits. From traditional to western, Disha can stun everyone in any attire and her glamourous Instagram posts are proof of it. However, the actress has a special corner for yellow color and has many posts where she flaunts her love for bright yellow outfits.