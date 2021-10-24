5 Times Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya offered couple goals

1 / 5

Ethnic look

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are considered among the leading couples of the television industry. The couple have known each other for a very long time and they met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. They dated for few years and finally tied the knot in the year 2016. The couple often shows their love for each other on social media. In the picture they are seen in ethnic attires.

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram