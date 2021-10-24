5 Times Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya offered couple goals

    Ethnic look

    Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are considered among the leading couples of the television industry. The couple have known each other for a very long time and they met on the sets of their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. They dated for few years and finally tied the knot in the year 2016. The couple often shows their love for each other on social media. In the picture they are seen in ethnic attires.

    Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram

    Holi Party

    The actress and hubby look adorable in their white outfits with colors on them at the holi party.

    Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram

    romantic dinner date

    In the picture, they have seen a romantic dinner date and hugging with smiling.

    Trips together

    The couple loves to go for trips together and spend some quality time together. When they are not shooting they set out for some or the other place for a trip.

    Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram

    Karwa chauth

    In the picture, the couple is seen sharing a sweet moment on the Karwa Chauth festival as she blows a kiss at Vivek.

    Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram