Nia Sharma is the fashion icon of the telly industry and her vougue outfits often create trends on social media. She has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. She often grabs attention for her bold avatar and pictures. This diva loves to flaunt glamorous western and ethnic outfits and knows how to make heads turn. Nia is active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with glamorous pictures. With the festive season going on, here are some stylish looks of the actress in pink lehengas.
Simple gorgeous
Naagin actress looks simple yet fashionable in the light pink top and skirt set. There is pearl embroidery on the top and the skirt is plain. She paired it with pearl hoops.
Dual shades of pink
Nia Sharma looks fashionable in a stunning two shade lehenga. The blouse has floral embroidery and strappy shoulders. She paired the look with a designer dupatta.
Navratri look
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma looks stunner in a shimmery blouse and dark pink lehanga with gota work on it. She paired it with silver jewellery.
Festive ready
Fashionova actress looks charming in light pink lehenga with sequin work blouse. She paired it with yellow traditional jewellery.
Color pop
Nia Sharma has aced the traditional look with the sequin work lehenga. It has shades of red and pink in it. She paired it with statement jewellery.
