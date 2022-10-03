Nia Sharma looks fashionable in pink lehangas

Nia Sharma is the fashion icon of the telly industry and her vougue outfits often create trends on social media. She has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. She often grabs attention for her bold avatar and pictures. This diva loves to flaunt glamorous western and ethnic outfits and knows how to make heads turn. Nia is active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with glamorous pictures. With the festive season going on, here are some stylish looks of the actress in pink lehengas.