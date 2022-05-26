5 Times Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal swooned fans with his chiselled body

The reality show star and excellent entertainer, Pratik Sehajpal has become quite a popular name in the TV world. The actor came to the limelight with his first show Love School season 3. He has also worked on the web show Bebaakee in 2020. He became a household name with his entry into the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and later he became part of Bigg Boss 15. He became the first runner-up of Salman Khan hosted show. The actor has also done some music videos and he will be soon seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Pratik is a fitness enthusiast and he often shares pictures of his fit physique on social media.
Photo Credit : Pratik Sehajpal instagram
In the picture, Pratik Sehajpal captivates us with his abs and toned physique. He sported blue shorts and is seen flaunting his tattoos.
In the picture, he has sported a tropical print shirt which is opened, giving a glimpse of his toned chest.
In the pictures, the actor looks fit as he flaunts his toned back. He captioned, "The universe re-arranges itself to make it happen for you."
In the picture, Pratik Sehajpal is seen standing on the balcony, flexing his arm muscles, showing the cuts and muscular structure of his arm.
Pratik is influenced by Bollywood and in the picture, he is seen posing like Ranbir from his movie, Saawariya. He is seen wearing a towel as he flaunts his chiselled body.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app