5 Times Krishna Mukherjee proved white outfits never go out of style

Popular actress Krishna Mukherjee is in the headlines for a while now owing to her wedding news. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Chirag Batliwalla, on March 13 in Bengali style. Her pre-wedding functions Mehendi and Haldi were a gala celebration that saw the attendance of several celebs such as Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani, Shireen Mirza, and more. Speaking about Krishna, the actress has been in the limelight post her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress essayed the role of Aliya and won the hearts of the audience. She maintains an active social media handle and often shares pictures in stunning outfits. There have been several times when she flaunted her love for pristine white outfits and won hearts.