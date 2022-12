Take me to the tropics!

Nation’s crush Rohit Saraf is a fashion icon and there is no denying that. One look at his social media and you realise how keen his sense of style is! The national crush has definitely been crushing it when it comes to adapting to new trends! From layering his pieces to accentuating them with accessories, Rohit Saraf has displayed over and over his fashion prowess. So on his birthday, we dive onto his social media and brought forth 5 iconic looks that the actor absolutely slayed. This photo is of one of the actor’s most recent co-ords. Rohit is a huge fan of co-ords and often shows off his collection. This one in particular is quite vibrant with its blue and salmon accents and the actor has paired it with the iconic white lace-ups.