Pankhuri Awasthy flaunted her love for stylish co-ords

Pankhuri Awasthy is a popular name in the telly industry and has been part of several telly shows. She has been a part of popular shows such as Suryaputra Karn, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, and more. Speaking about her personal life, the actress got married to actor Gautam Rode on 5 February 2018. After 5 years of married life, the couple shared the exciting news recently with their fans that they will soon embrace parenthood. The actress also has a great fashion sense but has a special corner in her heart for stylish coord sets. Let's take a look at times when Pankhuri slayed in stunning co-ords.