Mouni and Suraj leave no stone unturned to make every moment of their life memorable. Putting their best fashion foot forward, the duo is seen wearing matching white outfits as they enjoy their ride in the middle of the ocean. Along with outfits, they even donned similar sunglasses and looked cool as they struck a pose together.
They look magnificent in white traditional outfits. While Mouni looked nothing less than a queen in an embellished lehenga, Suraj also looked dapper in a simple white kurta.
Defining unity and power, this picture describes their beautiful relationship. Both are seen looking stunning in black outfits.
This special moment was captured when the duo celebrated their first Holi together as a married couple. Getting into the festive feel, Mouni and Suraj both chose white outfits and celebrated their special day together.
Mouni Roy is known to be a spiritual person and a few months ago paid a visit to the spiritual guru, Sadhguru’s ashram. She wore a beautiful red saree, and even Suraj looked handsome in a red kurta.
