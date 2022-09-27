Adorable moments of Nani and little Arjun

Tollywood heartthrob Nani is one of the most bankable stars in the South. Although, he also has another aspect to his personality. The star is a doting dad to his 4-year-old son Arjun. The Natural Star and little Arjun have time and again blessed our feeds with adorable sneak peeks of their time together. Just a couple of days ago, the Shyam Singha Roy actor took to his Instagram and dropped an adorable father-son clip with his little munchkin. The video shows Nani holding his little one as they sit at the dining table. This heartwarming post was captioned, "Happiness". There are many such cute updates of these two on the photo-sharing app. For those who do not know, Nani married his ladylove Anjana Yelavarthy in 2012, and in 2017, the couple was blessed with a baby boy. Today, we will be discussing some memorable father-son moments of Nani and his little bundle of joy Arjun.