Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose at Burj Khalifa

The power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been a constant source of inspiration for lovebirds. They kickstarted the year 2022 in front of the Burj Khalifa during their dreamy Dubai holiday. The fans were in awe of their pictures from the trip. More recently, these two travelled to Dubai yet again to celebrate the filmmaker's birthday on 18th September. This time they were accompanied by their family members as well. Vignesh Shivan dropped glimpses from his birthday bash on his Instagram handle. In the meantime, after being in a relationship for a number of years, these two finally exchanged wedding vows on the 9th of June this year in a fairytale ceremony in Chennai. Following this, the two also made headlines with their Thailand and Spain vacations. Now, we will be taking a detailed look at the photographs of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in front of the Burj Khalifa.