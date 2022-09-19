The power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been a constant source of inspiration for lovebirds. They kickstarted the year 2022 in front of the Burj Khalifa during their dreamy Dubai holiday. The fans were in awe of their pictures from the trip.
More recently, these two travelled to Dubai yet again to celebrate the filmmaker's birthday on 18th September. This time they were accompanied by their family members as well. Vignesh Shivan dropped glimpses from his birthday bash on his Instagram handle.
In the meantime, after being in a relationship for a number of years, these two finally exchanged wedding vows on the 9th of June this year in a fairytale ceremony in Chennai. Following this, the two also made headlines with their Thailand and Spain vacations.
Now, we will be taking a detailed look at the photographs of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in front of the Burj Khalifa.
The star couple went to Dubai with their family for the birthday celebration of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look all happy as they pose in front of this iconic monument.
The power couple commenced the year 2022 with a vacation to Dubai and they kicked in the new year in front of Burj Khalifa.
This picture of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan admiring the fireworks during the New Year celebration is mesmerising.
These two often give couple goals and here they are seen smiling for the camera in front of the monument.
PHOTOS: 6 times Red Velvet’s Joy warmed fans’ hear...
Jada Pinkett Smith Birthday: 6 times the Red Table...
Pushpa The Rule to Indian 2: 6 biggest South seque...
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's love-filled post to Sha...