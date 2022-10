Nia Sharma unique eye makeup

Nia Sharma is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The gorgeous actress often breaks the internet with her out of the box looks and styling. Nia is not afraid of experimenting with her looks, which had made her the fashion icon of the telly town. She can easily ace the western look as well as traditional attires. Her fans are in love with her looks in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Here are some unique and out of the box eye makeup looks of Nia Sharma.