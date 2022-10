Monochrome pics of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari is among the rising stars of the entertainment industry. She has been the talk of the town, owing to her talent and spectacular fashion. She is social media savvy and is often seen endorsing brands, sharing pictures in trendy outfits, and dishing out outfit inspiration for her fans. The actress never skips a chance to make jaw drops with her incredible clothing choice and ravishing looks. She manages to grab eyeballs for her stunning pictures and videos with her posts for fans, who shower their love on her. Here are some monochrome looks of the fashionista.