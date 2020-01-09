Home
5 Times Prince Harry got mired in controversies; Check it out

Unconventionally, Prince Harry is a celebrity of his own kind as he got mired in unwanted issues, which has left a mark on his image. Brace yourselves, as we share some of the remarkable lashes he’s been into.
January 9, 2020
    Prince Harry is undeniably a Prince Charming. Over the years, Harry has got engaged in a various controversies and scandals. The royal family has always been under the limelight. Well, being popular also invites a lot of controversies and mishaps. Despite that, he is forever loved and cherished. Unconventionally, Prince Harry is a celebrity of his own kind as he got mired in unwanted issues, which left a mark on his image.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to quit their roles

    Harry and Meghan announced that they would step back as the senior members of the Royal family and be financially independent.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Accused of animal cruelty

    Harry was accused of animal cruelty back in 2010, as it was said that he kept on riding his horse which was injured by spurs. While some say Harry stopped playing his match as soon as the injury took place, others claimed that he kept on riding the animal.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Fought with a photographer

    Back in 2004, Prince Harry was accused of causing harm to a photographer physically while he was getting papped. A statement from the Royal family's office read as, ‘Prince Harry was hit in the face by a camera as photographers crowded around him and he was getting into a car, but while pushing the camera away, it’s understood that a photographer’s lip was cut'.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    When he used racial slurs

    Back in 2006, Prince Harry used the racial slur ‘Paki’ to describe his friend while filming a home video of his fellow training officers at the Sandhurst military academy. The Prince later apologised for the same.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    When the Prince dressed as a Nazi

    Harry attended a costume party wearing a Nazi uniform which invited a major backlash.

    Photo Credit : Getty

