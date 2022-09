Priya Prakash Varrier a beautiful sight in a six-yards attire

Priya Prakash Varrier rose to fame as the "Wink Girl" with her iconic scene in the Telugu romantic thriller, Ishq: Not a Love Story alongside Sajja Teja. Ever since then, the stunner has not looked back. In her short career, the actress has not only given some impressive performances but has also kept the fashion police on their toes with her unique brand of fashion. Although, all the stars give special attention to their appearances, but there are only a few, who create their own sense of style and Priya Prakash Varrier is definitely one of them. When one has a close look at her Instagram feed, we find that the diva does not shy away from experimenting with her wardrobe. Another thing that comes to notice is her beautiful desi ensembles in sarees. Her love for the six yards is evident from her vivid gorgeous looks in a saree. Now, let us take a look at some impressive outfits of Priya Prakash Varrier in ethnic attire.