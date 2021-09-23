5 Times Regina Cassandra flaunted her stylish outfits & set fashion goals

1 / 5

Pretty as Barbie

Regina Cassandra is a new generation of actresses who is setting the silver screen on fire with her selection of scripts. Regina’s recent movies will give an insight into her profound acting skills. Be it Awe!, Evaru or 7. She is actively working in Tamil and Telugu languages and has a string of exciting projects lined up. Even her upcoming Tamil films Nene Naa or Nenjum Marappathillai are thrillers as well. And beyond films, Regina Cassandra gets a lot of attention for her posts on Instagram. The actress is a total nature and always keeps hands-on trying new adventures. Apart from that, she also has a great fashion sense, which are always about comfort comes first. From casual jeans to elegant dresses, Regina's style file is amazing and we have decided to take notes. Take a look at Regina's top fashion looks:

Photo Credit : Regina Cassandra Instagram