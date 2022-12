Samantha's dramatic ensembles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a special place for herself among the fans. The movie buffs look forward to seeing the stunner on the big screen. Not just that, she is also an inspiration for fashion mongers. She has gradually cemented her position as a fashionista one attire at a time. It can be something simple like a salwar kameez, or fashionable like a high-end gown, Samantha knows how to carry every look with utmost grace. From her makeup to her hair, to her accessories, to her footwear, everything about her ensembles is always perfect to the T. Aside from this, she also brings an oomph factor to her every attire. Today, we will peek into her wardrobe and will put some of her best dramatic looks under the lens, do not forget to take notes.