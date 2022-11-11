Samantha's bold looks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been expanding her horizons by signing her debut films in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Over and above that, her new-age thriller Yashoda has also been released in the cinema halls today and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. Aside from her acting prowess, the stunner has also been keeping the fans hooked with her sartorial fashion sense. On several occasions, the actress has made heads turn with her bold avatars. From gowns, corset outfits to one-piece, Samantha looks ravishing in every dress she chooses to wear. In addition to her dress sense, her accessories, footwear, hair and makeup are also always on point. Her Instagram feeds provides several cues to how to ace any look from ethnic, casual to formal. On this note, let's take a closer look at some of her bold attires.