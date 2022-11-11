Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been expanding her horizons by signing her debut films in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Over and above that, her new-age thriller Yashoda has also been released in the cinema halls today and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience.
Aside from her acting prowess, the stunner has also been keeping the fans hooked with her sartorial fashion sense. On several occasions, the actress has made heads turn with her bold avatars. From gowns, corset outfits to one-piece, Samantha looks ravishing in every dress she chooses to wear.
In addition to her dress sense, her accessories, footwear, hair and makeup are also always on point. Her Instagram feeds provides several cues to how to ace any look from ethnic, casual to formal.
On this note, let's take a closer look at some of her bold attires.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted to wear a green silk gown with a plunging neckline. She accessorised the look with matt makeup and black heels.
The Yashoda actress made for a pretty sight in a white corset top along with matching pants. Her big earrings and ponytail enhanced the OOTD.
She looked mesmerising in a red sequin slit saree with a matching net blouse that had a deep neckline and floral embroidery.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is at her sassy best in a green slip dress with fringe at the length.
Samantha garnered a lot of eyeballs in a yellow see-through dress teamed up with a corset-style nude bodysuit under.
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Samantha: 6 actr...
Vijay Deverakonda and his love for black
Bharti Singh and her son Laksh step out in white i...
Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actor...
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi demise: 5 pictures tha...
PHOTOS: 6 times BTS’ sunshine rapper J-Hope displa...
Rocket Gang Screening PICS: Kartik Aaryan, Nora, V...
Monica O My Darling Screening: 'Best buddies' Vick...