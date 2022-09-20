Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Kundali Bhagya actress enjoys a massive fan following owing to fashionable ethnic looks. Here are some looks of the actress in floral suits.
Blush pink lace work suit
Shraddha Arya looks elegant and fashionable in the blush pink suit with floral print on it. It has lace detailing on the edges and on the dupatta.
Sky blue suit
Kundali Bhagya actress has sported a light blue strappy ethnic suit and paired it with a floral blue dupatta. The suit had gota work all over it.
Punjaban look
The actress looks pretty in a beautiful white suit with golden floral work on it. It also has puffy sleeves. She paired it with red floral embroidery work dupatta.
Pink suit
Here Shraddha has sported a pink plain kurta and paired it with a blue dupatta with an overall floral print.
Chikankari suit
The actress looks enchanting in the picture as she wore a blue kurta with white trousers and a dupatta. The kurta has floral embroidery all over it.
5 PHOTOS of Pooja Hegde donning yellow outfits and...
5 PHOTOS of Raashii Khanna making for a pretty sig...
PHOTOS: Taking a look at the gorgeous members of t...
Jimmy Fallon Birthday: 6 things you probably didn'...