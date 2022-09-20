Shraddha Arya gorgeous looks in floral kurta sets

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also keeps them engaged on social media, where she often treats them to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Kundali Bhagya actress enjoys a massive fan following owing to fashionable ethnic looks. Here are some looks of the actress in floral suits.