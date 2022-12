Shruti Haasan: The ultimate selfie queen

Shruti Haasan is one of the few actresses in the entertainment industry who does not shy away from speaking her mind. In a world of perfect selfies and countless filters, the Salaar actress has been known to share no-makeup selfies on Instagram. Around a week ago, the stunner took to her Instagram and dropped a couple of candid selfies, leaving the fans awestruck. "In a world of perfect selfies and posts - here are the ones that didn’t make it to the Final Cut - bad hair day/fever and sinus swollen day/period cramp day and the rest...hope you enjoy this too # stayweird." The netizens praised the star for being true to herself, and her post was showered with loving comments. On this note, let us check out some stunning selfies of Shruti Haasan, which the diva posted on the photo-sharing app.