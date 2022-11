Shruti Haasan's goth looks

Shruti Haasan is known to be a person with many talents. Apart from being a versatile actress, she has also been blessed with a beautiful voice. Another reason the Vakeel Saab star garners attention is due to her unique sense of style. From spike headbands to black lipstick, the star leaves the fashion mongers smitten every time she makes an appearance in a goth look. During one of her interviews with Pinkvilla, Shruti expressed what wearing black lipstick feels like, "I didn't wear that black lipstick so that you can put that gold star on your report card of me. I did it because I wanted to do it. So, I will continue, I'm not going to do it for a role or a movie unless it demanded it. I wouldn't just like randomly or put on black lipstick and step out of my house in the middle of summer. I mean, I would love to but I think that would be a bit much, but if the mood calls for it and if I feel like doing it, then I do it." Now, let us check out some praiseworthy goth looks of the actress.