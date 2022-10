Siddharth's monochrome PHOTOS

Siddharth has been making headlines for his rumoured relationship with actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The lovebirds were captured by the shutterbugs recently at the airport as they were off to a vacation at an undisclosed location. While Siddharth opted for a casual look, the Delhi 6 actress donned jeans and a T-shirt, paired up with a black coat. It is reported that the two even celebrated the actress' 36th birthday together in Chennai. On the other hand, when we scroll down Siddharth's Instagram feed, we find that the actor has time and again shared his outstanding monochrome pictures in stylish attires. It can be a desi avatar or a casual look, the star looks handsome in every ensemble he opts to wear. Now, let us take a close look at some impressive looks of Siddharth in monochrome pictures.