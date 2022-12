Tamannaah Bhatia's love for denim

Tamannah Bhatia has gradually cemented her position as a fashion icon by opting for high-end ensembles time and again. Aside from voguish attires, the Baahubali actress also knows how to charm her way into our hearts in casual outfits. When we take a close look at her impressive wardrobe, we find that the stunner knows how to rock a denim ensemble like a pro. Just recently, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen oozing charm in a fashionable denim-on-denim look. She paired a fancy pair of denim jeans that are worth Rs 42,949 by Mugler with a matching denim jacket. Her outfit of the day was tied up with open wavy tresses, and orange-toned matt makeup. Apart from this, she also has several such striking numbers in denim to her credit. On this note, let us take a close look at various denim looks of the F3 star.