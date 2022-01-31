5 Times Tejasswi Prakash made hearts flutter with her glam looks in Bigg Boss 15

1 / 6

Best looks of Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known name in the television industry. The actress made her small screen debut in 2012 and her first daily soap was 2012 in which she played the character named Rashmi Bhargava. The diva gained the most fame from the serial Swaragini. Tejasswi's style game has always been great and she has always managed to impress us with her breathtaking outfits. Take a look at all the times BB15 winner Tejasswi Prakash made style statements with her mindblowing outfits in the Bigg Boss 15.

Photo Credit : Tejasswi Prakash Instagram