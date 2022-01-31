5 Times Tejasswi Prakash made hearts flutter with her glam looks in Bigg Boss 15

Published on Jan 31, 2022
   
    Best looks of Tejasswi Prakash

    Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known name in the television industry. The actress made her small screen debut in 2012 and her first daily soap was 2012 in which she played the character named Rashmi Bhargava. The diva gained the most fame from the serial Swaragini. Tejasswi's style game has always been great and she has always managed to impress us with her breathtaking outfits. Take a look at all the times BB15 winner Tejasswi Prakash made style statements with her mindblowing outfits in the Bigg Boss 15.

    Finale look

    Tejasswi became the Big Boss 15 winner on Sunday. The diva lifted the winning trophy in a black gown featuring a high slit and fur neckline. She left her hair open and accessorised her off-shoulder dress with an elegant pendant and statement earrings.

    Radiant in yellow

    Tejasswi looked gorgeous in a mint green lehenga featuring a quirky low neckline blouse. Her side-swept hair made for a casual yet beautiful look.

    Epitome of grace

    The actress always managed to look stunning when she decked up for the weekend. She once donned a sizzling green gown featuring elegant embellishments all over and looked stunning.

    White beauty

    This white ensemble of Tejasswi was no less than a showstopper. The gorgeous white outfit featured yellow straps and colourful prints, adding to the overall glam look. She completed her look with statement pearl earrings.

    Oozes oomph in olive green

    This olive green colour outfit stood as one best ensemble donned by Tejasswi in the show. Its embroidered and embellished patterns along with the butterfly sleeves made it a perfect red carpet outfit. Keeping it simple and classy, the diva completed her look by wearing a statement pendant.

