5 times Umar Riaz’s designer shirts in Bigg Boss 15 house made us go wowza

Umar Riaz is among the most popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and he was eliminated in the previous week. The stunning model and doctor enjoys a massive fan following and was loved in the show for his genuine personality and smart game. He was also quite popular for his fashionable looks and especially his designer shirts. In the picture, he has sported a monochrome floral print shirt with folded sleeves.
Photo Credit : Umar Riaz instagram
Umar has donned a grey shirt with tribal print. He has styled it with a black vest and kept the shirt open.
In the picture, he is seen wearing half sleeve print and with doodle work all over the shirt, giving it a very cool and casual look.
In the picture, Umar Riaz is seen wearing co-ords sets in which the shirt has cheetah print.
In this pic, he had donned a vintage look with a brown checked shirt, which had floral print all over it.