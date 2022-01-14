5 times Umar Riaz’s designer shirts in Bigg Boss 15 house made us go wowza

1 / 5

Umar styling

Umar Riaz is among the most popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and he was eliminated in the previous week. The stunning model and doctor enjoys a massive fan following and was loved in the show for his genuine personality and smart game. He was also quite popular for his fashionable looks and especially his designer shirts. In the picture, he has sported a monochrome floral print shirt with folded sleeves.

Photo Credit : Umar Riaz instagram