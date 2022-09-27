Disha Patani is one actress who has set a benchmark when it comes to donning bikini. Be it in films or in personal life, Disha's bikini looks are something that becomes the talk of the town like in on time. While most of the time she went on to give major fashion goals to her fans, she also went on to make headlines leaving the masses talking about her looks. Having said that, let's check out when Disha took up the bikini attire and ruled our hearts with her magnificent aura. She is winning up all the hearts with her cute smile Disha's hotness just got a bit higher in a pink bikini.
Having worn a full black Bikini, Disha truly took up the hotness parameters to the next level.
While redefining her sensuousness in a white Bikini with a pose on the Jet Ski, Disha is giving us major beachside fashion goals.
Disha truly made the ambiance shine a bit brighter in a red bikini she wore with her pretty smile.
Yet again giving us a major beachside fashion goal, Disha in her multicolored swimsuit is rising the temperature.
