Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Kapil gained immense popularity and recognition with his previous show, 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. His hilarious banter with his teammates and their entertaining performances received applause from the audience, and they had a loyal fan base. Speaking about his personal life, Kapil tied the knot with his ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. Kapil is quite active on his Instagram handle and often gives a glimpse of quality time with his wife Ginni. Both have a great fashion sense, and they even twinned on several occasions. Let's look at times when Kapil and Ginni rocked matching outfits: