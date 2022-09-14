Top Courtroom dramas from South

In an attempt to give something new to the audience, our entertainment industry does not shy away from experimenting with the subjects of its projects. In the recent past, a genre that the South film fraternity has done exceedingly well in is courtroom dramas. An example of this is Suriya headlined Jai Bhim, which received a lot of critical acclaim. As a matter of fact, the film was also nominated for the Oscars. Additionally, Sai Pallavi also delivered a powerful performance in her last release, Gargi. She was seen in the role of a daughter, who gives it all to get justice for her father, who has been wrongfully framed for gang rape. Apart from them, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Sahab, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Jana Gana Mana, and Manithan are also on top of the watchlist of movie buffs. Now, we will go through some impactful legal dramas from the South in detail one by one.