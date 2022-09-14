In an attempt to give something new to the audience, our entertainment industry does not shy away from experimenting with the subjects of its projects. In the recent past, a genre that the South film fraternity has done exceedingly well in is courtroom dramas. An example of this is Suriya headlined Jai Bhim, which received a lot of critical acclaim. As a matter of fact, the film was also nominated for the Oscars.
Additionally, Sai Pallavi also delivered a powerful performance in her last release, Gargi. She was seen in the role of a daughter, who gives it all to get justice for her father, who has been wrongfully framed for gang rape. Apart from them, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Sahab, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Jana Gana Mana, and Manithan are also on top of the watchlist of movie buffs. Now, we will go through some impactful legal dramas from the South in detail one by one.
Suriya played a lawyer opposing the police brutalities against the tribal community. This film is a must-watch.
This courtroom drama raised some crucial questions about consent and our society's mindset toward women.
Sai Pallavi shines as a daughter who is adamant to prove her father's innocence as he is accused of gangrape.
Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the case against the police department after four suspects involved in the alleged rape case are killed in a fake encounter.
The project led by Udhayanidhi Stalin talks about the loopholes in the justice system.
Sachin Shroff to Raj Anadkat: 5 Actors who replace...
PHOTOS: 6 times SEVENTEEN’s handsome vocalist Josh...
Lili Reinhart Birthday: 6 times the Riverdale star...
Happy Birthday Niall Horan: 6 lesser-known facts a...