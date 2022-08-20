5 Voguish looks of Kanishka Soni- the actress who married herself

Kanishka Soni is known for playing roles in popular television shows Pavitra Rishta and Diya Aur Bati Hum. She left her fans bewildered after she announced that she's marrying herself. In an Instagram post, Kanishka announced self-marriage and shared pictures flaunting a mangalsutra and sindoor. She faced a lot of backlash on her Instagram post and people sent her hate messages. On Thursday, she shared a video message slamming the trolls and gave them a befitting reply. The actress is also quite popular for her fashionable looks. Here are some impressive looks of the actress.
Photo Credit : Kanishka Soni instagram
Pavitra Rishta fame Kanishka Soni came into the limelight recently, when shared that she married herself. She has an impeccable fashion sense and sported a beautiful blush pink off-shoulder gown. It has net detail on the shoulder and shimmery detail on the top. She paired the look with studded jewellery.
The actress looks stylish in a blue floral print short dress. She paired it with white sneakers and a coral necklace.
Diya Aur Bati Hum fame looks sizzling as she poses in a black crop and net sleeves top with light blue denim crop top. She paired the look with black shoes.
The actress looks like a dream in a gorgeous white off-shoulder gown with a lace design on the corset-style top part and beautiful white lace at the bottom part.
Kanishka Soni looks stunning in a red and golden off-shoulder gown. It has a golden top with a red design and there is a layered skirt at the bottom. She paired it with drop earrings.