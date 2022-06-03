6 adorable PHOTOS of Prince Louis' varied moods on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday with the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The Royal family like every year gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to witness the flypast as more than 70 aircraft including the Red Arrows, Apache helicopters, and Typhoons flew over Buckingham Palace on Thursday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth was seen looking over the balcony alongside her son Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Also seen standing beside the Queen was her grandchild Prince William and his family with Kate Middleton and their three kids. After arriving in the carriage and making their procession debut at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Loius were an adorable sight on the Buckingham Palace balcony. While it may have been a special occasion that was held in honour of the Queen, it was her three-year-old great-grandchild who truly stole the show. Photos of the young prince giving a plethora of expressions have now gone viral. From saluting to chatting with his great-grandma to waving to the crowds, Prince Louis was an absolute mood at the 2022 ceremony.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo will probably make the to the best one from the year list as Prince Louis was captured yelling while standing beside Queen Elizabeth and mother Kate Middleton.
This photo adorably captures Kate Middleton laughing at her own son's antics as Prince Louis adorably shuts his eyes during the flypast ceremony. This was one of Prince Louis' many sweet moments from the ceremony.
Prince Louis was an absolute expression king as he went from looking excited about watching the flypast planes to reacting the same with an exhilarated expression. This adorable photo of Kate Middleton and him is one of them.
Prince Louis showcased his angst as he shut his ears and gave a rather annoyed expression during the ceremony. The 3-year-old showed a full spectrum of human emotion during the event and it was a delight to see the royal being his authentic self.
This photo captures Prince Louis' surprised expression as his mom Kate Middleton seems to be explaining something important to him regarding the ongoing ceremony. It seems like Louis may have reacted to the hordes of crowds who had been standing outside the Palace to cheer for the Queen.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app