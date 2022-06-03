6 adorable PHOTOS of Prince Louis' varied moods on the Buckingham Palace balcony

1 / 6

Prince Louis' surprised expression

Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations kicked off on Thursday with the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The Royal family like every year gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to witness the flypast as more than 70 aircraft including the Red Arrows, Apache helicopters, and Typhoons flew over Buckingham Palace on Thursday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth was seen looking over the balcony alongside her son Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Also seen standing beside the Queen was her grandchild Prince William and his family with Kate Middleton and their three kids. After arriving in the carriage and making their procession debut at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Loius were an adorable sight on the Buckingham Palace balcony. While it may have been a special occasion that was held in honour of the Queen, it was her three-year-old great-grandchild who truly stole the show. Photos of the young prince giving a plethora of expressions have now gone viral. From saluting to chatting with his great-grandma to waving to the crowds, Prince Louis was an absolute mood at the 2022 ceremony.

Photo Credit : Getty Images