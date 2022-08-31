6 BEST pics of the legend Michael Jackson during his concerts

1 / 7

Michael Jackson Birth Aniiversary

The King of Pop, known colloquially as Michael Jackson, has never let fans down when it comes to giving a stellar performance. His followers have always loved his faultless choreographies and impeccable notes, especially those who have had the opportunity to see him perform live. One of the most popular performers, and even after his passing 12 years ago, people continue to mention MJ frequently. When you binge-watch Michael Jackson's performance videos, there never seems to be a dull moment, from his famous moonwalk to his incredible music videos. On his 64th birthday anniversary, remember the legendary artist with some of his most iconic clicks while he performed his heart out for a crazed audience.

Photo Credit : Getty Images