6 BEST pics of the legend Michael Jackson during his concerts

The King of Pop, known colloquially as Michael Jackson, has never let fans down when it comes to giving a stellar performance. His followers have always loved his faultless choreographies and impeccable notes, especially those who have had the opportunity to see him perform live. One of the most popular performers, and even after his passing 12 years ago, people continue to mention MJ frequently. When you binge-watch Michael Jackson's performance videos, there never seems to be a dull moment, from his famous moonwalk to his incredible music videos. On his 64th birthday anniversary, remember the legendary artist with some of his most iconic clicks while he performed his heart out for a crazed audience.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While performing at the Super Bowl XXVII Halftime show in 1993, Michael Jackson donned his most iconic and memorable costume.
While on tour in 1996, Jackson delighted fans with his incredible stage presence.
The King of Pop never disappointed his fans when it came to a power-packed performance.
The star performed at the taping of the American Bandstands 50th...A Celebration to honour the show and pumped in elixir into the audience.
In circa 1990, Jackson sported a police-inspired outfit embellished with his preferred bling accessories.
In 1987 in Tokyo, Japan, Jackson shook a foreign audience with his powerful vocals and energetic moves.