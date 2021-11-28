6 fantasy series including The Wheel Of Time, Game of Thrones and more that are a must watch

While one may say that book adaptations can be tricky, there's no denying that the satisfaction of watching a fantasy genre book come alive on the screen is a different thrill altogether. The thing that makes every fantasy show epic is the sheer scale and grandeur with which they are made. Some visuals stick with you when it's something that's magical or unheard of, they make a stronger impact. Over the years, we have seen that streaming platforms offer you several choices when it comes to watching shows in the fantasy genre. One can certainly agree that it was Game of Thrones that set the trend for how stories from this genre can be told without making them all about the books. Among recent releases, one show that has been receiving immense praises is Rosamund Pike starrer, Amazon original series, The Wheel of Time. The show is based on the books written by Robert Jordan which revolve around a magical organization called Aes Sedai, a group of women who wield the One Power. The show is becoming popular for its visual appeal and also its engaging storyline. Let's take a look at some more shows from this genre that are unmissable.
A show that received global recognition, Game of Thrones went on to become one of HBO's biggest shows and launched the careers of stars such as Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke who essayed key roles. Based on George R.R. Martin's books, the show revolved around wars between nine noble families to gain control of the Iron Throne in Westeros.
After a successful season one, the Henry Cavill starrer Netflix show is all set to return for a second season. The show mainly revolves around Cavill's character of Geralt, a mutated monster hunter. The series is based on fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski.
Adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s popular Grishaverse trilogy, Netflix's Shadow and Bone revolves around Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) who discovers that she possesses the unusual power to save her country from the forces of darkness.
This fantasy horror series starring Emilia Jones follows the story of three siblings who move into a house filled with reality-bending keys. The series is based on comics written by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.
This is a fantasy drama television series based on the novel series of the same name by Philip Pullman. Starring Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda in lead roles, the series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
