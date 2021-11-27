6 fascinating reasons why Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd is our 'Man Crush Everyday'

1 / 6

Everyone's bestfriend, Paul Rudd!

Have you ever heard of Paul Rudd getting into a brawl with somebody? No, right? Neither have we. Paul Rudd's charm and good nature have made him one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood. We don't know how this man could be so attractive, calm, collected and also a kind human being. Paul Rudd makes everything better - from playing iconic characters onscreen to having beautiful friendships with his costars and flaunting them offscreen, you can easily say that Rudd is someone that nobody can be angry on! We definitely love living in a world where Paul Rudd exists and has recently been crowned as the Sexiest Man Alive. The humble personality that he is, Rudd only said that he'd try to own the title henceforth. Little does he know that we are already floored due to his stunning acting skills, dressing sense and boyish charm. No, it isn't his birthday today, but a legend like him should be celebrated forever and ever. We look at some of the reasons why Paul Rudd is our 'Man Crush Everyday' and the love of our lives till eternity:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES