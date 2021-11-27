6 fascinating reasons why Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd is our 'Man Crush Everyday'

Have you ever heard of Paul Rudd getting into a brawl with somebody? No, right? Neither have we. Paul Rudd's charm and good nature have made him one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood. We don't know how this man could be so attractive, calm, collected and also a kind human being. Paul Rudd makes everything better - from playing iconic characters onscreen to having beautiful friendships with his costars and flaunting them offscreen, you can easily say that Rudd is someone that nobody can be angry on! We definitely love living in a world where Paul Rudd exists and has recently been crowned as the Sexiest Man Alive. The humble personality that he is, Rudd only said that he'd try to own the title henceforth. Little does he know that we are already floored due to his stunning acting skills, dressing sense and boyish charm. No, it isn't his birthday today, but a legend like him should be celebrated forever and ever. We look at some of the reasons why Paul Rudd is our 'Man Crush Everyday' and the love of our lives till eternity:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Spill your skincare regime, Mr. Rudd! We are always in awe of how Paul Rudd manages to look like his younger self almost every time. From Friends to The Shrink Next Door, if you watch Paul Rudd acting in both the series simultaneously, you wouldn't know which one is him in his 30s and which is him in his 50s. How iconic!
Paul Rudd's parenting skills? Unmatched. Many-a-times, the actor has gushed about kids, Jack and Darby. From revealing his daughter's favourite character from Friends (and it's not Mike Hannigan!) to dressing up for Halloween only to entertain his kids, Rudd knows how to do his job as a cool dad.
Paul Rudd's sense of humour has its separate fanbase. He makes sure his weird photography ideas make his fans laugh their hearts out! Rudd once placed his fingers in a way that it seemed like it is a picture of a butt!
Paul Rudd is a charitable man, but he doesn't advertise the same. He has teamed up with charities and organizations for philanthropic work. Once, Rudd helped organize a celebrity charity weekend for Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City. Rudd was also too helpful during an event under New York Collaborates for Autism.
Paul Rudd's sick dance moves are too underrated. He might not be perfect when it comes to dancing, but Rudd knows how to keep his audience engaged. Check out any dance video comprising Rudd, and thank us later!