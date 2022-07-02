6 gorgeous PICS of the Blonde Bombshell Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was Hollywood royalty. The actress is to this day remembered for her iconic presence and stunning beauty. Apart from the publicized scandals, Monroe made a name for herself in movies with some of her classics like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and How to Marry a Millionaire. She reached new highs in her career and was put on the list of greatest female screen legends from the Golden Age of Hollywood. She became the most popular sex symbol of the late 50s and early 60s as she left a permanent mark on the coming ages of Hollywood that will go on to remember the actress for decades to come. On that note, swipe through some of her most gorgeous pictures.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Even with the colour absent, no one can compare to the brilliance of her beauty. The most striking part of her features is her famous mole which soon became a fad in popular culture.
For those unfamiliar, Monroe was not the actress' real name. Her real name was Norma Jeane Baker though later she embraced her stage name and persona and went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses of her time.
Monroe's life did not begin with diamonds and tea. She was in truth an orphan and lived most of her early life in foster homes.
Despite seemingly having it all, Monroe apparently did not like the spotlight. Actor Don Murray revealed that she would often get nervous and forget technicalities while in front of a camera and even get rashes on her body.
In 1951, Monroe did this shoot wearing a potato sack and still dropping jaws. According to the rumours, the shoot was inspired by a bad review on one of the event outfits that was deemed "cheap and vulgar" and worse than her wearing "a potato sack."
No matter how many scandals and controversies got spread across her career, Monroe managed to make it out and now the actress has become one of the most legendary divas in history.
