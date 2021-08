1 / 7

Dua Lipa looking stunning and making her fans go awestruck

Dua Lipa is one of Hollywood's most beautiful celebrities. She is a fantastic singer who has garnered fan base across the world due to her unique styles and abilities. However, Dua Lipa also has the fashion credentials and her gorgeous Instagram pictures to back up her typically joyful songs, just like any other top pop artist and when a singer work this well with her outfits and Instagram poses, we can't help but stan. The British singer is proving to be not just one of the most influential voices of the twenty-first century, but also a fashion icon in her own right. Keep scrolling to see times when Dua Lipa left everyone swooning on Instagram with stunning posts and made us believe in DUA LIPA SUPREMACY.

Photo Credit : Dua Lipa Instagram