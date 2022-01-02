6 Harry Potter stars including Robert Pattinson who were missing from Return to Hogwarts reunion

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts was released on January 1 and the reunion special turned out to be a nostalgic ride for Potterheads as they watched the lead cast of the films reminisce their filming journey. While it was a blast to see Harry, Ron and Hermione i.e Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite in the Gryffindor common room, the special episode also featured appearances from several other actors who played essential parts in the film such as Robbie Coltrane, Mark Williams, Gary Oldman and Helena Bonham Carter come together again. The reunion special also had directors of the Harry Potter films discuss casting and other major making moments. Although fans couldn't help but notice how some celebrities were missing from the reunion. Even as Robert Pattinson appeared in only one Harry Potter film, it's hard to imagine anyone else playing Cedric Diggory in the Potterverse. Diggory's tragic death at the end of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire still haunts us and it would have been amazing to see Pattinson reveal how he came on board for the role in the reunion.
Apart from Dumbledore, another character who had a huge influence on Harry Potter's journey was also Professor McGonagall. Actress Maggie Smith who played the role of Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films was also missing in the reunion special.
Gambon came on board to play the character of the Hogwarts headmaster after Richard Harris first played him in the first two Harry Potter films. While fans remained divided over Gambon's portrayal of Dumbledore, the actor's presence in the reunion was certainly missed by everyone.
Kenneth Branagh famously took on one of the most dramatic characters in the Potterverse, Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, who appears in the Chamber of Secrets film. Branagh was beyond perfect in this role and it would have been a delight to hear some funny on-set stories from him.
Julie Walters aka Molly Weasley from the Harry Potter films was without a doubt one of the most beloved characters. Her maternal closeness to Harry was beyond endearing and as the Weasley family stars, Mark Williams, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps and Bonnie Wright reunited, we missed seeing Julie join them to take a trip down memory lane from their filming days.
David Thewlis played Professor Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films and in the franchise's third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Thewlis' character becomes Harry's mentor as he deals with the fearful dementors and more. David brought Lupin's kind and loyal nature from the books to the screen with great finesse and it would have been fun had the reunion shown a reunion of Gary Oldman, David Thewlis and Daniel Radcliffe given how both Lupin and Sirirus' characters are crucial for Harry.