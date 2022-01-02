6 Harry Potter stars including Robert Pattinson who were missing from Return to Hogwarts reunion

1 / 6

Robert Pattinson

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts was released on January 1 and the reunion special turned out to be a nostalgic ride for Potterheads as they watched the lead cast of the films reminisce their filming journey. While it was a blast to see Harry, Ron and Hermione i.e Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite in the Gryffindor common room, the special episode also featured appearances from several other actors who played essential parts in the film such as Robbie Coltrane, Mark Williams, Gary Oldman and Helena Bonham Carter come together again. The reunion special also had directors of the Harry Potter films discuss casting and other major making moments. Although fans couldn't help but notice how some celebrities were missing from the reunion. Even as Robert Pattinson appeared in only one Harry Potter film, it's hard to imagine anyone else playing Cedric Diggory in the Potterverse. Diggory's tragic death at the end of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire still haunts us and it would have been amazing to see Pattinson reveal how he came on board for the role in the reunion.

Photo Credit : Getty Images