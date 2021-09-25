6 Hollywood bromances that are definition of friendship goals

1 / 7

Hollywood bromances that are definition of friendship goals

Friendships make life more enjoyable, and the connections that some renowned men have with one another make their fans' lives a bit brighter as well. There are so many bromances in Hollywood, and it's really wonderful to watch these guys connect with one another and encourage one another in their professions. Some of them are direct rivals in the industry, but they certainly don't behave like it. While they are supposed to be at odds, they instead opt to pull one another up and even collaborate. It's as though they recognize that there is enough of success in the world for everyone. Male friendships are lovely to see, and watching superstars grow up together is sweet. It's adorable to be able to watch and see celebrities grow together. Scroll down to witness some of our favourite Hollywood bromances.

Photo Credit : Getty Images