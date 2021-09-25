6 Hollywood bromances that are definition of friendship goals

Friendships make life more enjoyable, and the connections that some renowned men have with one another make their fans' lives a bit brighter as well. There are so many bromances in Hollywood, and it's really wonderful to watch these guys connect with one another and encourage one another in their professions. Some of them are direct rivals in the industry, but they certainly don't behave like it. While they are supposed to be at odds, they instead opt to pull one another up and even collaborate. It's as though they recognize that there is enough of success in the world for everyone. Male friendships are lovely to see, and watching superstars grow up together is sweet. It's adorable to be able to watch and see celebrities grow together. Scroll down to witness some of our favourite Hollywood bromances.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
You may have seen Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teasing each other on Twitter and Instagram, but it's all a ruse! In fact, they're great friends, and Logan claimed in an interview that Ryan brought him cupcakes "with sprinkles and tiny love hearts" to attempt to persuade him to play Wolverine in Deadpool picture.
Jason Momoa may have caught Henry Cavill off surprise on the red carpet in London for the Suicide Squad premiere, but the actors really hit it off in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.
The two singers began their public bromance on The Voice and have been enthralling audiences ever since. Off-screen, the two have grown as close as "brothers."
Another bromance of Ryan Reynolds but with Jake Gyllenhaal. Jake Facetimed his new best buddy during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, catching Ryan while out on a family stroll, to show that they are as close as he was claiming they are.
It seems like Baywatch was the beginning of a complete bromance between Zac Efron and co-star Dwayne Johnson. The 29-year-old shared behind-the-scenes photos of the ripped celebs having a good time on production.
Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth have an Avengers bromance, as the actors behind superheroes Thor and Captain America.