6 HOTTEST photos of Venom actor Tom Hardy that set internet ablaze

1 / 7

6 HOTTEST photos of Venom actor Tom Hardy

In the 1990s, Tom Hardy was a big heartthrob. His tough-guy image and reckless charm were the key to everyone's heart. The English actor and producer, has ensured that his remarkable body of work speaks for itself. His skill is evident in his work. But Tom Hardy's skill isn't the only reason people go to theaters to see his films; he's also very attractive. His English forefathers bestowed to him the finest DNA imaginable. Tom Hardy's chiseled face and muscular six pack abs can turn ice as hot as fire. The famous actor has provided numerous reasons why he is regarded as the sexiest actor in Hollywood. Below we have Tom Hardy’s top six hottest looks that broke the internet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images