6 HOTTEST photos of Venom actor Tom Hardy that set internet ablaze

    In the 1990s, Tom Hardy was a big heartthrob. His tough-guy image and reckless charm were the key to everyone's heart. The English actor and producer, has ensured that his remarkable body of work speaks for itself. His skill is evident in his work. But Tom Hardy's skill isn't the only reason people go to theaters to see his films; he's also very attractive. His English forefathers bestowed to him the finest DNA imaginable. Tom Hardy's chiseled face and muscular six pack abs can turn ice as hot as fire. The famous actor has provided numerous reasons why he is regarded as the sexiest actor in Hollywood. Below we have Tom Hardy’s top six hottest looks that broke the internet.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    This picture of Tom in a bald look just makes our heart beats faster.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Even when Tom tries to take a cute selfie with his pooch, he ends up looking HOT.

    Photo Credit : Tom Hardy Instagram

    Can someone explain to us that how can someone look hot even with his face covered?!?!

    Photo Credit : Tom Hardy Instagram

    Even though, Tom is trying to show his new car here, we still cant take our eyes off of him.

    Photo Credit : Tom Hardy Instagram

    Even a half of Tom Hardy makes us go GAGA over him.

    Photo Credit : Tom Hardy Instagram

    We just cant get over how smoking hot Tom looks in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Tom Hardy Instagram