6 HOTTEST snaps of Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth

One of the only Marvel giants with a fourth solo film added to his wing, Chris Hemsworth is on his way up to being the strongest Avenger. With his upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder just days away from release, fans all around the world have only one name on their screens, Chris Hemsworth the God of Thunder. The actor has not only mesmerised fans with his deep voice but also enchanted millions with his fit and muscular greek-god body. The actor is famous for his bulging biceps and sparkling blonde locks which he sports whenever he gets in his Thor avatar. On that note, let's dive into some of Chris Hemsworth's hottest snaps from his social media accounts.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actor climbs a hill shirtless as he jokes about leading a search party to find his lost t-shirt in the caption.
Photo Credit : Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
Hemsworth chills on the river as he fails to catch a fish but still looks fine as hell.
The actor is loved by his fans all over the world for his goofy personality and this snap adds to his hottest as the actor poses in a dapper fit decked up with a pair of aviators.
Alongside his brother Liam Hemsworth, Chris in this snap flexes and flaunts his chiselled physique in black and white tones.
In this click, Hemsworth poses chicly in front of a camera as he rides his dashing bike. The whole look serves a sizzling hot version of Chris.
While wrapping up his upcoming blockbuster with director and actor Taika Waititi, Chris flaunted his bungling biceps and top shape at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. After the post, fans are looking forward to seeing a ripped God of Thunder in the film.