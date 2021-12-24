6 Interesting facts you probably didn't know about Don't Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence

1 / 7

Jennifer Lawrence fun facts

Jennifer Lawrence is one of Hollywood's most famous actors, owing to performances in films such as "The Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook." But, prior to her tremendous success, Lawrence struggled to build a name for herself as an actress and model in New York, where she relocated when she was 14 years old. After breaking out as the tough-as-nails adolescent Ree in the 2010 indie thriller "Winter's Bone," Lawrence went on to act in multiple "X-Men" films and dramas such as "American Hustle." Lawrence most recently appeared in 2018's "Red Sparrow" as a Russian prima ballerina turned spy and will be returning in the upcoming movie, Don't Look Up.

