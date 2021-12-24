6 Interesting facts you probably didn't know about Don't Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is one of Hollywood's most famous actors, owing to performances in films such as "The Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook." But, prior to her tremendous success, Lawrence struggled to build a name for herself as an actress and model in New York, where she relocated when she was 14 years old. After breaking out as the tough-as-nails adolescent Ree in the 2010 indie thriller "Winter's Bone," Lawrence went on to act in multiple "X-Men" films and dramas such as "American Hustle." Lawrence most recently appeared in 2018's "Red Sparrow" as a Russian prima ballerina turned spy and will be returning in the upcoming movie, Don't Look Up.
Lawrence stated in an interview with "60 Minutes" last year that her official education barely extended to middle school since she relocated to New York when she was 14 to pursue acting.
Lawrence told "60 Minutes" that one of her childhood nicknames, given to her by her older brothers, was "Nitro" — short for "nitroglycerin."
Lawrence told Howard Stern in 2018 that she once auditioned for the role of Bella Swan in the "Twilight" movies."I didn't really know what it was," the actress said. "You just get like five pages [during the audition] and they're like, 'Act, monkey.'"
During an interview with Oprah in 2017, Lawrence revealed that she's neighbors with Zoe Saldana and Cameron Diaz. "My neighborhood is like a village," the actress said, adding that she and Diaz have gone on hikes together and that Saldana "just came and got an onion" from her one day.
The actress is a huge fan of reality TV, and counts the "Real Housewives" shows, "Vanderpump Rules," and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" as some of her favorite programs.
Lawrence was raised in a suburb outside of Louisville, Kentucky, with two older brothers named Ben and Blaine.