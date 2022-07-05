6 Jennifer Lopez snaps that prove she's an evergreen style queen

Jennifer Lopez, popularly known as Jlo, has conquered all thrones in the industry. From music to acting Lopez charts on every account. Besides her electric performances on stage and in front of the camera, Lopez is also famous for her iconic style. The actress through the course of her illustrious career has made headlines for her impeccable taste in fashion. One of her most memorable fashion bests was at the 2000 Grammy Awards when she walked the carpet in a revealing green dress which is now looked at as a benchmark in the industry. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of Jennifer Lopez's most fashionable snaps.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While roaming the street of Manhattan, NYC, Lopez opted for this gorgeous floral co-ord and matched the look with whit high heel and a pink bag.
Photo Credit : Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Lopez stunned all in her black leather ensemble at the MTV Awards.
Lopez looks adorable in this Sunday bbq fit as she smiles wide and poses for the camera.
Jlo mesmerises all with this snap of her from the glam chair. She wears a white satin blouse paired with grey shimmering pants, completing her look with her signature chiselled cheeks.
Going out with the girls in this hot red number, Lopez brought out the thigh-high black boots to accompany her simple red dress.
No one in the world can pull off this all-plaid look like Jlo who tied the whole look together with her flawless red lip.