When she performed with a python at 2001 VMAs

Britney Spears has been making the headlines for her conservatorship case. The singer, after recently getting to hire her own lawyer took a major step in the case as she filed a plea to get her father removed as her conservator. Not long ago, when the pop icon was quizzed about taking to the stage again, Spears mentioned that she has "no idea." She later also revealed that till the time her father remains her conservator, she won't be performing again. In a straightforward manner, Spears said, "I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think." Fans of the singer have been rallying their support to free her from her conservatorship soon and one of their biggest dreams is to see the pop diva perform again. Spears during her reign over the music industry was known to be an excellent performer. Her stage acts were nothing short of a spectacle that one couldn't take their eyes off. From her quirky props to her brilliant spins, a Britney Spears performance would leave everyone jaw-dropped. Reminiscing those amazing days, we take a look at some of Britney's hottest performances in pictures.

Photo Credit : Getty Images