6 PHOTOS that capture Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's sweet family moments

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's love story

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are easily one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood. The duo define commitment and their love story is considered to be one of the most heartwarming ones. Neil and David met via close friend nearly 18 years ago. The duo after dating each other for a while tied the knot in 2014 in an intimate ceremony. The couple has been married for over seven years and are also parents to fraternal twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace whom they welcomed on October 12, 2010. Neil and David are known to be doting parents and you will often find them sharing sweet moments with their kids on Instagram. From taking family vacations to sharing adorable posts for each other on birthdays and anniversaries, they never fail to give fans couple goals. Not only that, Neil and David are also always the best looking couple out there when they attend award ceremonies and movie premieres. We love how supportive they are of each other's careers and you will often find them gushing about each other in interviews while talking about their amazing family life.

Photo Credit : Getty Images