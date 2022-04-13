6 PHOTOS that capture Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's sweet family moments

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are easily one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood. The duo define commitment and their love story is considered to be one of the most heartwarming ones. Neil and David met via close friend nearly 18 years ago. The duo after dating each other for a while tied the knot in 2014 in an intimate ceremony. The couple has been married for over seven years and are also parents to fraternal twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace whom they welcomed on October 12, 2010. Neil and David are known to be doting parents and you will often find them sharing sweet moments with their kids on Instagram. From taking family vacations to sharing adorable posts for each other on birthdays and anniversaries, they never fail to give fans couple goals. Not only that, Neil and David are also always the best looking couple out there when they attend award ceremonies and movie premieres. We love how supportive they are of each other's careers and you will often find them gushing about each other in interviews while talking about their amazing family life.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Neil and David welcomed their twins via a surrogate in 2010. Harris while speaking about the same, told Oprah Winfrey in an interview, "Two eggs, two embryos, one of mine, one of his, and two took." The duo are known to take their kids along for most events and it's photos such as these that make a perfect family snap.
Recently, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoyed a vacation with their kids and shared a sweet selfie from the same on Instagram. The family headed off to Pennsylvania where they enjoyed kiing, swimming, hot tubbing, skeet shooting, and archery among other amazing activities.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Neil Patrick Harris
There's nothing better than a family trip to Disneyland and this photo of Neil and David along with their kids showcases how much fun the family had during their holiday. The couple had headed off to, the "Happiest Place on Earth!" for their kids' birthday weekend.
This amazing click of the family is from their outing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Neil and David are amazing parents to their kids and it's always fun to see them enjoy great activities with their twins including a fun museum tour.
We love how ice-cream crazy Neil and David's family went during their vacation in Venice. This adorable click of the four enjoying the dessert is beyond heartwarming. It's one of those clicks that captures a frame-worthy moment.
