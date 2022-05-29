6 PHOTOS that capture Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise's ageless evolution

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars who has been setting hearts racing since early on. The actor who made his Hollywood breakthrough with films such as Risky Business quickly became one of the most sought after stars in the industry. After 36 years since the original film came out, Tom Cruise is back with the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick and it still seems like the actor hasn't aged a day as he struts in his famed aviator look from the first film. At 59, Cruise is also one of those rare Hollywood stars who still pulls off the craziest action sequences with an ease that is commendable. Over the years, Cruise has attended several events and made public appearances at awards ceremonies, movie premieres and so on but these photos of the star prove that his ageless evolution is admirable and even today as the actor walks the red carpet for Top Gun: Maveric premiere in a crisp suit and shades, he could give any young star a run for their money. Here's a look at the actor's best photos that capture his eternally handsome looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
If there's one thing about Tom Cruise's charm that never fails to sweep us off our feet, it's his ever-so-dazzling smile. This photo of the actor from The Mummy premiere captures his perfect million dollar smile.
This throwback photo of Tom Cruise from 2006 captures the actor's memorable entry on a motorbike for the premiere of his film Mission Impossible III at the Tribeca Film Festival. This photo could still pass of a recent click given how well Cruise has maintained himself.
Tom Cruise rocked the perfect aviators as he walked the red carpet for the premiere of his film Rock of Ages in 2012. This photo proves that the actor still looks the same and can pull off any look with style.
This throwback photo of Tom Cruise is from 2005 when the actor attended the BET Awards. This is one of those clicks that showcases how the Top Gun star is ageing like fine wine.
This photo of Tom Cruise captures his everlasting charm. The photo showcases the actor attending the red carpet premiere of his 2009 film, Valkyrie.
