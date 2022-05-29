6 PHOTOS that capture Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise's ageless evolution

1 / 6

Tom Cruise at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars who has been setting hearts racing since early on. The actor who made his Hollywood breakthrough with films such as Risky Business quickly became one of the most sought after stars in the industry. After 36 years since the original film came out, Tom Cruise is back with the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick and it still seems like the actor hasn't aged a day as he struts in his famed aviator look from the first film. At 59, Cruise is also one of those rare Hollywood stars who still pulls off the craziest action sequences with an ease that is commendable. Over the years, Cruise has attended several events and made public appearances at awards ceremonies, movie premieres and so on but these photos of the star prove that his ageless evolution is admirable and even today as the actor walks the red carpet for Top Gun: Maveric premiere in a crisp suit and shades, he could give any young star a run for their money. Here's a look at the actor's best photos that capture his eternally handsome looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images