6 PHOTOS of late singer John Lennon with wife Yoko Ono that'll make you believe in true love

Today would have been John Lennon's 81st birthday. John Winston Ono Lennon was an English singer, songwriter, musician, and peace activist who achieved worldwide fame as the founder, co-songwriter, co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of The Beatles. Apart from Lennon's iconic songs, the late singer is also known for his love story with Yoko Ono. The two initially met in November 1966 at a London gallery where Ono was preparing for a solo show of her art. They clicked right away and started a whirlwind (and often controversial) relationship. The pair married less than three years later, on March 20, 1969. Below we have 6 classic photos of the couple that will surely make you believe in true love again.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
When Yoko Ono and John Lennon first met, there was an immediate connection between them, but it's also known that before they married, Ono was infatuated with the Beatle, forcing herself into Abbey Road studios or waiting outside for him amid other screaming women.
Ono and Lennon got married on March 20, 1969, in a 10-minute ceremony in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on Spain's south coast. The duo wanted to get married in France, at first but were unsuccessful.
The Beatles split up one year after Lennon and Ono's wedding, in 1970. Since then, there has been considerable speculation over whether Ono had a part in the group's dissolution. Following that, Ono and Lennon collaborated on a number of musical projects.
In the months leading up to the release of "Mind Games," Lennon and Ono had a rough patch. That was the underlying message of "Out the Blue," a song that nostalgically recalled their partnership's origins. "Aisumasen (I'm Sorry)" emphasizes their difficulties even further.
Yoko Ono wanted to be at John Lennon's side at all times, whether it was because she was obsessed with him or her intense love for him. She was the only individual who was permitted to attend the Beatles' recording sessions.
After the tragic death of John Lennon in 1980, Ono funded numerous memorials for her late husband, including one in Central Park, called the Strawberry Fields Memorial.