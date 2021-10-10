6 PHOTOS of late singer John Lennon with wife Yoko Ono that'll make you believe in true love

1 / 7

Happy Birthday John Lennon

Today would have been John Lennon's 81st birthday. John Winston Ono Lennon was an English singer, songwriter, musician, and peace activist who achieved worldwide fame as the founder, co-songwriter, co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of The Beatles. Apart from Lennon's iconic songs, the late singer is also known for his love story with Yoko Ono. The two initially met in November 1966 at a London gallery where Ono was preparing for a solo show of her art. They clicked right away and started a whirlwind (and often controversial) relationship. The pair married less than three years later, on March 20, 1969. Below we have 6 classic photos of the couple that will surely make you believe in true love again.

Photo Credit : Getty Images