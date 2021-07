1 / 6

Prince William and Prince Harry being the best siblings over the years

Prince William and Prince Harry were sibling goals until the royal family feud of the decade took place. Prince Harry and Prince William of Wales might have had a major setback in their relationship following royal family controversies surrounding ‘Megxit’ and Harry’s role in helping his wife through her depressive episodes inside the royal household, followed by the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the two have always been each other’s ride or die from the day they were born. From walking side by side at their mother Princess Diana’s official funeral service to Prince Harry being the best man at Prince William’s wedding and vice versa, the two were inseparable, and at times, too adorable as princes of Wales. What royal family fans miss the most is how William and Harry, along with the former’s wife Kate Middleton would laugh and joke around heartily at royal events. Fans were satisfied to witness the same during Prince Philip’s funeral when the two brothers interacted for a brief moment, but that was it! Seems like the two interacting, and having a conversation like brothers is something that we will not witness in the near future, given Harry is busy penning down a memoir about his life as a royal. For now, we can cherish the Wales siblings' past pictures and wonder how simple times were back when the two shared an inseparable bond.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES